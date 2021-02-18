FM says S. Korea, Japan can seek U.S.' help if it's needed to resolve their rows

Chung Eui-yong speaks during a parliamentary session on Thursday. (Yonhap)



Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Thursday that South Korea and Japan can seek help from their shared ally, the United States, if it is needed to address their protracted historical rows.



Chung made the remarks in a parliamentary session, amid worries that persistent diplomatic tensions between South Korea and Japan could hurt Seoul's efforts to deepen cooperation with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, which is intent on tightening its regional alliances.



"As I recently held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, South Korea and Japan can seek the U.S.' help regarding their issues, if need be, while the three countries carry out trilateral cooperation," he said.



Chung struck an optimistic note about the efforts to mend ties with Japan strained over wartime history and trade, and dismissed concerns that frayed relations between Seoul and Tokyo could get in the way of cooperation between Seoul and Washington.



"I believe that the two governments (in Seoul and Tokyo) can sufficiently address issues through close dialogue, and we have been persuading the Japanese side in that direction," he said.



The minister stressed his willingness to hold his first phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi "at the earliest possible time," amid speculation that an apparent delay in setting up their call after Chung's inauguration earlier this month may reflect tensions between the two sides.



Touching on an ongoing North Korea policy review by the Biden government, Chung pointed out that Seoul and Washington have started "considerably close, very candid" consultations.



"We are expecting that (the review) will lead to a good result in the near future," he said.



Commenting on the negotiations with Washington over the sharing of the cost for stationing U.S. troops here, Chung expected that the talks will be concluded in the near future.



The minister reiterated Seoul's pursuit of a multi-year defense cost-sharing deal, while refusing to divulge more details.



In a policy report submitted to parliament, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to push for an early resumption of the stalled nuclear dialogue between North Korea and the United States.



"To resume the North Korea-U.S. dialogue at an early date and bring real progress in denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, we will accelerate efforts with Washington to develop coordinated strategies," the ministry said in a report submitted to the parliament.



On the bilateral alliance with the U.S., the ministry said it will strive to further develop it into a mutually beneficial one that would contribute to the regional stability on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia.



It will also push for a summit and high-level meetings between the two countries and work to swiftly conclude pending alliance issues, like the negotiations on determining Seoul's share of the costs for stationing U.S. troops here, the ministry said.



On relations with Japan, the ministry pledged efforts to resolve the thorny issues stemming from wartime forced labor and sexual slavery and seek to improve the strained ties by seizing on occasions like the Tokyo Olympics.



The ministry will bolster diplomacy with China by pushing for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul and restoring bilateral exchanges and cooperation, it said.



The ministry will also try to spur momentum for South Korea's hosting of a trilateral summit with China and Japan this year.



Seoul planned to host the three-way meeting last year, but it was canceled due largely to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Yonhap)