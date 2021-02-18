 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

FSS warns investors of IPO launched by loss-making tech firms

By Park Han-na
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 16:44       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 16:44

A man walks past the entrance of the Financial Supervisory Service on Yeouido in Seoul. (Yonhap)
A man walks past the entrance of the Financial Supervisory Service on Yeouido in Seoul. (Yonhap)


The Financial Supervisory Service on Thursday warned retail investors to be cautious of initial public offerings launched by promising but still loss-making companies, stressing that short-term gains may not be achievable.

“As the rules allow (loss-making) companies (but with growth potential) to launch an IPO, profits may not occur within a short period of time after listing,” the FSS said in a statement.

As part of efforts to encourage budding companies to draw investment, the government has been lowering regulatory hurdles for their market debuts, by reviewing their growth potential instead of their current balance sheets.

The special IPO rule was applied to 17 companies, chiefly biotechs developing medical devices and therapies, of a total of 28 companies that went public on the secondary Kosdaq market.

The remark came amid growing investment appetite by local retail investors seeking to profit from a bull market.

Thanks to record-low interest rates and a stock market rebound in the second half of last year, individual investors showed high enthusiasm for IPO stocks.

While the total number of IPOs decreased year-on-year from 73 in 2019 to 70 last year, the volume of IPOs increased by 40.6 percent from 3.2 trillion won ($2.89 billion) to 4.5 trillion won.

The stocks listed on the main Kospi and the tech-laden Kosdaq were oversubscribed 956 times by retail investors on average last year, nearly double that of 2019.

The FSS urged investors to check stock allocation policies set by companies planning to go public which typically earmark different portions for institutional, retail investors and employees. Allocation and distribution methods could differ depending on their policies, it said.

Even if an IPO was priced at the high end of its price band, it doesn’t guarantee high returns, the financial watchdog said.

“When investing in public offerings, it is necessary to carefully examine investment risk factors such as future business plans and the basis for calculating public offering prices,” it said.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114