Joseon-era folding screen with hunting scenes goes on display

An eight-panel folding screen with hunting scene from the Joseon era (CHA)



An eight-panel folding screen from the Joseon era depicting hunting scenes have been put on display from Thursday at the National Palace Museum of Korea, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.



The folding screen was purchased at an auction in the US last September, according to the CHA.



The paintings on the folding screen mainly feature a Qing Dynasty emperor enjoying hunting.



The item is from the late 18th century when production of such paintings began as the people’s interest in Qing China grew at the time, the CHA said.



A Joseon-era folding screen‘s seventh and eighth panels show a hunter aiming at a tiger and deer with a bow while others hunt with spears and an iron weapon. (CHA)