NTCK to stream ‘Scapin,’ premiere of new ‘Hamlet’

Screenshot of “Scapin” streamed online with sign language translation (NTCK)



The National Theater Company of Korea is to stream barrier-free play “Scapin” and the premiere of newly-produced “Hamlet” online.



Play “Scapin” will be streamed Friday and Saturday. “Scapin,” based on “The Rogueries of Scapin” written by French playwright Moliere, had its Korean premiere with the theater company in 2019.





Scene from “Scapin” (NTCK)



The play is led by Scapin, a cunning, deceitful servant who plays the other characters off against each other to help two young couples in love.



The play was to run for about a month in fall last year, but had to close early due to the fire at the Myeongdong Theater on Oct. 27.



Brought online this week, the play will be streamed with special support for viewers with disabilities.



For Friday’s streaming, sign language translation will be provided with Korean-language subtitles for hearing-impaired audiences. On the next day, screen commentary for visually-impaired audiences will be available.



The theater company collaborated with the Korea Disability Arts&Culture Center for the barrier-free online streaming.





Scene from “Hamlet” (NTCK)