[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

InterContinental launches collaboration with artist Jackson Shim



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong offers the “Gallery in the Room with Jackson Shim” package, where guests can appreciate the artwork of the rising pop artist in their own rooms.



Business suites will showcase five artworks worth about 30 million won, along with Jackson Shim’s hand-drawn paintings on guest room windows. The guests will also receive poster books and T-shirts decorated with the artist’s signature design.



The package is available until the end of March, and rates are from 370,000 won on weekdays.



For more information or to make reservations, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.







Romantic getaway at Ananti Hilton Busan



Ananti Hilton Busan presents the “Romantic Getaway Package” for couples planning honeymoons or events.



The package comes with a one-night stay, welcome amenities, complimentary breakfast, two facial masks, valet parking service and complimentary use of the pool and sauna.



Welcome amenities include a cake, flower box and a bottle of premium French champagne for couples to celebrate their special days. The breakfast, which comes as room service, includes pancake, smoked salmon and French toast among others. Facial masks are provided by Carenology along with a bath ball.



The package is offered at a starting price of 470,000 won.



For more information, call Ananti Hilton Busan at (051) 509-1111.







Save up to 25% off daily room rates at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers up to 25 percent off its daily room rate. Guests also have complimentary access to The Summer House, an indoor pool with three whirlpools and a 24-hour fitness center.



World of Hyatt members save up to 25 percent off the daily room rate and non-members save up to 20 percent on Andaz Seoul Gangnam rooms and suites. Every room and suite is furnished with 55- to 65-inch screen TVs and includes complimentary minibar (alcohol excluded). The promotion starts at 247,000 won (tax excluded).



For more information or to make reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.







Park Hyatt Busan presents ‘Just 4 Fun’



The Park Hyatt Busan provides a comfortable and safe staycation for four guests with its new package Just 4 Fun, until the end of the year.



The package includes a one-night stay in a family suite with extra beds. A complimentary breakfast at the hotel restaurant, welcome amenities including one bottle of red wine and fruit, and late checkout are among the benefits offered.



The package starts at 490,000 won and is available until Dec. 30 except for Saturdays, the Busan International Fireworks Festival period and Christmas Eve.



For more information and reservations, call Park Hyatt at (051) 990-1237.







’Glamp-up’ family time with Four Seasons Hotel Seoul



The Four Seasons Seoul offers the Kids for All Seasons package, featuring a personalized kids’ glamping tent complete with bunting, a foldaway bed and a name board.



Available until the end of the year, the package includes free valet parking, seasonal children’s amenities and activities, and access to the hotel’s Kids for All Seasons Lounge on weekends and public holidays.



Activities include classes on origami, baking cupcakes, drawing and making mini pizzas. The package also includes a complimentary breakfast for two adults and children aged 4 and under, plus breakfast for children aged 5-12 offered at half price.



For more information and reservations, call the Four Seasons Seoul at (02) 6388-5000.

