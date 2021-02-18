[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Lighting Festival at The Garden of Morning Calm



The Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is hosting its annual Lighting Festival until March 14.



According to the Garden of Morning Calm, it is the first light festival in Korea to add lights to natural surroundings. The environment-friendly LED lights shine throughout the 330,000-square-meter garden.



Admissions cost 9,500 won per adult, 7,000 won per middle and high school student, and 6,000 won per children.







Daegu National Science Museum



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Daegu National Science Museum has been enjoying popularity with its online science experience program “Science Museum on Air.”



Since April, the science museum has been offering showings of special exhibitions, livestreaming of astronomical observation and online lectures through the program. It has garnered a total of 297,800 users, marking a significant feat for a science museum.



For more information, visit the website at www.dnsm.or.kr.







Jeju Fire Festival



Jeju Fire Festival will run from March 8 to 14 at Saebyeol Oreum Volcanic Cone in Aewol.



The fire festival is rooted in the island’s livestock culture. In the past, farmers built fires on the grounds in the winter to burn off old and wilted grass and to kill vermin in the fields.



The festival was canceled last year due to the virus pandemic. This year, the festival will take place with virtual programs and drive-thru activities.



The numbers of visitors will be limited to 1,000 per day, and attendance at night events will be limited to 400 vehicles. It will be streamed online for those at home, too.





Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival



Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival runs until Sunday at Alps Village. Set in the mountain ridges of Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province, Alps Village is a small holiday town for those who enjoy winter sports.



Activities such as snow sledding, ice sledding, bobsleigh, zip track and trout fishing are available.



Admission fee costs 5,000 won per person. Tickets for sledding costs 14,000 won on weekdays and 18,000 won for weekends. The festival is open to visitors of all ages.







International Horticulture Goyang Korea



International Horticulture Goyang Korea takes place at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province until Feb. 28.



The annual festival features a unique and rare plants exhibition, an indoor garden decorated with flower art pieces, outdoor theme parks, flower arrangement contests and other cultural events.



This year, much of the usual programs of the festival have been canceled due to virus concerns. Instead, the festival will feature a drive-thru flower market on the weekends. Visitors can purchase flower bouquets and displays for home from their car.

