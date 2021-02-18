 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Feb 19, 2021 - 09:00       Updated : Feb 19, 2021 - 09:00
New Year Blues
(Korea)
Opened Feb. 10
Romance, Comedy
Directed by Hong Ji-young

Four couples go through their own various struggles during seven days before New Year’s Day. Paralympic athlete trainer Hyo-young (Yoo In-na), who wants to get divorced, asks for a week of personal protection from police officer Ji-ho (Kim Kang-woo), who has been divorced for four years.


Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
(UK)
Reopened Feb. 10
Action, Fantasy
Directed by Mike Newell

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), a wizard, starts his fourth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Somehow Harry’s name pops out of the Goblet of Fire, which means he is now forced to compete in the Triwizard Tournament, a hazardous competition between rival schools of magic.


Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
(Japan)
Opened Jan. 27
Animation
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Tanjiro joins a secret organization of demon slayers after his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon. For his new mission, Tanjiro gets on the Mugen Train with his comrades Inosuke and Zenitsu. On the train, they meet legendary demon slayer Rengoku. Soon after boarding, the group is attacked by some demons. 


Soul
(US)
Opened Jan. 20
Animation
Directed by Pete Docter

Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher, dreams of becoming a jazz musician. One day, Joe auditions for the band of jazz legend Dorothea Williams. Impressed with Joe’s piano playing, Dorothea offers him a chance to perform later that night. As Joe heads off to prepare for the show, he falls down a manhole and ends up in the “Great Before.”
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114