[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

New Year Blues

(Korea)

Opened Feb. 10

Romance, Comedy

Directed by Hong Ji-young



Four couples go through their own various struggles during seven days before New Year’s Day. Paralympic athlete trainer Hyo-young (Yoo In-na), who wants to get divorced, asks for a week of personal protection from police officer Ji-ho (Kim Kang-woo), who has been divorced for four years.







Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

(UK)

Reopened Feb. 10

Action, Fantasy

Directed by Mike Newell



Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), a wizard, starts his fourth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Somehow Harry’s name pops out of the Goblet of Fire, which means he is now forced to compete in the Triwizard Tournament, a hazardous competition between rival schools of magic.







Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 27

Animation

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki



Tanjiro joins a secret organization of demon slayers after his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon. For his new mission, Tanjiro gets on the Mugen Train with his comrades Inosuke and Zenitsu. On the train, they meet legendary demon slayer Rengoku. Soon after boarding, the group is attacked by some demons.







Soul

(US)

Opened Jan. 20

Animation

Directed by Pete Docter



Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher, dreams of becoming a jazz musician. One day, Joe auditions for the band of jazz legend Dorothea Williams. Impressed with Joe’s piano playing, Dorothea offers him a chance to perform later that night. As Joe heads off to prepare for the show, he falls down a manhole and ends up in the “Great Before.”

