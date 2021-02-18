UN begins to refer to NK leader as 'president,' not 'chairman'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R, second row) and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, watch a performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang on Tuesday, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA-Yonhap)

The United Nations has started referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "president" instead of his previous title "chairman," a change apparently made at the request of Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said Thursday.



State media had mostly used "chairman" of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) in describing the leader, but since early this month, "president" has replaced the previous title in what experts see as intended to rev up his status as head of state in the international community.



"A UN document (listing the leaders of its members) found on its website is also using the president title (for Kim)," the official said on condition of anonymity. "As far as we know, such a change can be possible at the request of a member country."



The official also said that using "president" for the leader appears to fit into a globally accepted term for head of state.



The "president" title is used to describe leaders in many democratic countries, and also in China and Russia. In North Korea, the title had been reserved for Kim Il-sung, the late state founder and grandfather of the current leader.



Experts say that using "president" for Kim might be in line with the North's efforts to present itself as a "normal state" to the international community.



Some say that the recent change might also be intended to distinguish Kim's status as head of state in clear distinction from "general secretary" of the Workers' Party, which focuses more on his role as leader of the ruling party.



Last month, the North renamed the Ministry of People's Armed Forces as the defense ministry, a step widely seen as an effort to fit into the image of a "normal state." (Yonhap)