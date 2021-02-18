Soraepogu, famous for fresh seafood, salted shrimp

Soraepogu Fish Market located in Namdong-gu, Incheon, is a popular tourist attraction in the metropolitan area with more than 8 million visitors a year.





The fish market, located about 32 kilometers from Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul, is the nearest mudflat to the capital.





At the market, large and small fishing boats can be seen bringing in freshly caught seafood from off the coast of Incheon. The place is famous for shrimp, salted fish and blue crab.





A 1.56 million square-meter Sorae Ecological Wetland Park is located northeast of the fish market.





Created using the old salt farm area, there are many attractions such as salt warehouses and windmills at the park. It is good a place for families to enjoy a walk and take pictures.





The Shrimp Tower Observatory in Haeoreum Park, 700 meters southwest of the Soraepogu Fish Market, is an eye-catching landmark. Measuring 21 meters in height and 8.6 meters in width, the observatory affords a panoramic view of fishing boats entering and leaving the mudflats.





In front of the nearby Sorae History Museum, Korea‘s first narrow-gauge train, built in 1927, is on display. The Suin Line is a symbol of exploitation as it was built by the Japanese colonial government in 1937 to transport salt and rice produced in Korea to Incheon Port.



Photos by Park Hyun-koo

Written by Shin Ji-hye