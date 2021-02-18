Army officer tests positive for COVID-19

Soldiers enter Munsan Station in Paju, north of Seoul, on Monday, as the defense ministry lifted a monthslong restriction on military leave the same day in accordance with the easing of the government's social distancing rules against COVID-19. (Yonhap)

An Army officer in Pocheon, north of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.



The officer was confirmed to have contracted the virus after developing symptoms, according to the ministry. It was not known how he got the virus.



The case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 563.



Of them, 554 patients have been fully cured while the other nine are under treatment.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 621 new virus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 85,567. (Yonhap)



