 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's power consumption up 6.1% in Jan.

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 09:19       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 09:19

South Korea's electricity (Yonhap)
South Korea's electricity (Yonhap)
South Korea's electricity consumption climbed more than 6 percent in January from a year earlier due to a severe cold wave, data showed Thursday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy used 49.89 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in January, up 6.1 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Power Exchange.

The exchange said the solid increase resulted from the cold wave and more working days in spite of the business slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the average temperature was 3.6 C lower than usual across the nation.

In particular, the wind chill nose-dived below minus 20 C on Jan. 7, sending the maximum power demand soaring to 90.2 million kWh. It was the first time for the winter maximum electricity demand to pass the 90 million kWh mark.

Despite the rise in demand, the value of power sold came to 4.58 trillion won ($4.14 billion) last month, down 0.7 percent from a year ago, due to a drop in the average system marginal price (SMP) for electricity.

January's SMP stood at 70.65 won per kWh, down 16.4 percent from a year earlier, as prices of coal and liquefied natural gas fell amid weak crude prices. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114