 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US indicts 3 N. Korean hackers in attempted theft of $1.3b

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 09:08       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 09:08
The captured image from the website of the US Department of Justice shows a press release posted on Wednesday, announcing an indictment of three North Korean hackers. (US Department of Justice)
The captured image from the website of the US Department of Justice shows a press release posted on Wednesday, announcing an indictment of three North Korean hackers. (US Department of Justice)
The United States has indicted three North Korean hackers on charges of criminal cyber activities aimed at stealing $1.3 billion, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

The indictment filed in the US District Court in Los Angeles identified the three North Korean suspects as Jon Chang-hyok (31), Kim Il (27) and Park Jin-hyock (36).

They were "members of units of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a military intelligence agency of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which engaged in criminal hacking," the Justice Department said in a press release posted on its website.

The department said the three suspects engaged in a wide array of criminal activities that sought to steal up to $1.3 billion in cash or cryptocurrency from banks and businesses.

Their criminal activities, however, also included the 2014 attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment "in retaliation for 'The Interview,' a movie that depicted a fictional assassination of the DPRK's leader," it said.

The department said the indictment was filed on Dec. 8.

"Today's unsealed indictment expands upon the FBI's 2018 charges for the unprecedented cyberattacks conducted by the North Korean regime," FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said, according to the Justice Department.

"As laid out in today's indictment, North Korea's operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world's leading bank robbers," the department quoted Assistant Attorney General John Demers as saying.

"The Department will continue to confront malicious nation state cyber activity with our unique tools and work with our fellow agencies and the family of norms abiding nations to do the same," he added.

Demers earlier said North Korea's pursuit of money made it a "unique" state actor in cyber crimes.

It was not clear how much of the attempted $1.3 billion the North has actually laid its hands on, but the indictment showed the charges facing the three North Koreans included the 2018 theft of $6.1 million from a bank through ATM cash-out schemes, referred to by the US as "FASTCash."

The Justice Department said a separate indictment has been brought against a 37-year-old Canadian American, Ghaleb Alaumary, on charges of laundering money for the North Korean actors.

Alaumary has admitted to being a conspirator in multiple criminal schemes, including ATM cash-out operations, and agreed to plead guilty, the department said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114