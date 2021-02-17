[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose lands 40 million views with teaser





(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Rose of Blackpink demonstrated her global presence as the teaser clip for her solo debut surpassed 40 million views on YouTube in three weeks.



The 33-second trailer is said to be a part of the music video for “Gone,” a sub-title track from her solo debut album. The song was performed for the first time at Blackpink’s first livestream concert “The Show” on Jan. 31.



Rose, who turned 25 last week, will be the second to have a solo project after Jennie. She is serving as a global brand ambassador for Saint Laurent since June 2020 and the French fashion house said that its fashion show video topped 100 million views thanks to the idol. She has close to 35 million followers on Instagram.



Blackpink has over 57 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, the highest among female artist in the world, and has 25 music videos that amassed more than 100 million viewings.



iKON to return after a year





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



iKON confirmed that it will be coming out with new music on March 3 with a teaser trailer Wednesday.



In the monochrome snippet that lasted for about 17 seconds, the six bandmates donned up in all black appeared one by one as mysterious sounds played in the background.



The trailer follows a “Coming Soon” poster and announced that the band will be releasing a digital single on the day reassuring fans who have been waiting for them for a year.



iKON proved that it is still strong after losing a member to a scandal when its third EP “i Decide” topped iTunes charts in 24 regions last year. Now in its sixth year, the members have proven their musical capabilities as well writing a number of songs themselves.



It will also appear in the next season of “Kingdom,” a survival program among male bands, that will air the first episode in April.



Ateez drops more hint for upcoming EP





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez gave away the name of the title track from its sixth EP –- “I’m The One” -– along with a group photo on its SNS channel Wednesday.



Against moody red lighting, the seven members strike confident poses with strong makeup and in deconstructed denim looks, showing yet another side for their fans. Mingi has been taking some time off due to health issues.



Over their heads, says “Fireworks,” a word that turned out to be a translation of morse codes that were embedded on San’s waist from the teaser clip that came out on the previous day.



The poster is part of the series of teasers and clues that precede the release of its EP “Zero: Fever Part 2.” In the first trailer video, the boys appeared in a sea of flowers along with birds chirping before the camera closed up on their eyes to show billowing flames. The clip ranked No. 13 on YouTube’s music video trending worldwide chart.



The EP will go on sale on March 1.



Oneus to host 1st fan meet online





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)