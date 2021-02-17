 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Cheong Wa Dae, White House open new hotline to communicate on economy, global issues

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 16:01
Kim Sang-jo, top Cheong Wa Dae aide to President Moon Jae-in for policy issues (Yonhap)
Kim Sang-jo, top Cheong Wa Dae aide to President Moon Jae-in for policy issues (Yonhap)
Top South Korean and US presidential aides had phone discussions Wednesday on strengthening partnerships on the economy, trade and global issues, Cheong Wa Dae said.

During the 35-minute talks with Kim Sang-jo, President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff for policy, Brian Deese, top economic adviser for President Joe Biden, took note of South Korea's anti-coronavirus fight and efforts for economic recovery, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council (NEC), then emphasized the significance of aggressive fiscal policy to get the world economy back on track.

He proposed that Seoul and Washington cement bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address pending issues in a "swift and fair" manner, Kang told reporters.

Kim agreed that the two sides need to work more closely together in various policy fields, including a response to climate change and regional trade.

Their phone conversation represented the opening of a separate channel between Kim's office and the NEC, separate from the longtime communication channel between Cheong Wa Dae and the White House on security issues.

It reflects the increased need for closer economic cooperation between the allies, Kang said.

Kim and Deese also agreed to maintain their hotline for frequent consultations, he added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114