 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Export sector to get W167t trade finance boost

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 17:29       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 17:31

Park Jin-kyu, the vice minister of trade, industry and energy, speaks during a brief held at the government complex in Sejong, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Park Jin-kyu, the vice minister of trade, industry and energy, speaks during a brief held at the government complex in Sejong, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government will roll out massive support programs for exporters this year, aiming to return the country’s export volume to pre-pandemic levels, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday.

Exports, the main locomotive of Asia’s fourth largest economy, are projected to have fallen below $1 trillion for the first time in four years due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the annual plan from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the government will provide trade finances worth 167 trillion won ($150.7 billion) to exporting companies, insurance programs to help them counter fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and an additional 10 million won of financial support to help those struggling to secure vessels to ship their products.

Aside from support for exporters, the ministry unveiled measures to support the Korean Green New Deal package, a national drive by President Moon Jae-in to reinvigorate the local economy with environmentally-friendly and forward-looking, large-scale investment initiatives.

Among the projects is the world’s largest floating solar farm to be built on a lake next to Saemangeum, a reclaimed area on the west coast. The project is expected to cost around 6.8 trillion won.

The ministry said it will take prudent measures to ensure its success in partnership with private sectors.

The ministry will also increase efforts to raise funds from local firms to join the some 45 trillion won project to construct the world’s largest offshore wind power plant in the southwestern coastal town of Sinan.

The government plans to supply advanced electricity metering infrastructure systems to around 3.7 million households, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the government has selected future mobility, bio-health and semiconductors as the industries that it will nurture down the road.

According to the announcement, the government aims to increase the supply of hydrogen fueled vehicles in the domestic market, while helping export volume of bio-health products surpass the $10 billion bar this year.

It will continue its support for the semiconductor sector as well, particularly in local fabless companies, which design and manufacture hardware devices and semiconductor chips.

The ministry said a new semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province will break ground in the fourth quarter this year. The 120 trillion-won semiconductor cluster will consist of four manufacturing factories and house over 50 domestic and overseas semiconductor companies.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114