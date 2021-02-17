Two Korean indie films to compete at Berlin Film Festival

Poster of “Fighter” directed by Jero Yun (Indiestory)



Two Korean independent films -- “Fighter” directed by Jero Yun and “Short Vacation” directed by Kwon Min-pyo and Seo Han-sol -- have been chosen to compete at the 71st Berlin Film Festival.



According to the distributor Indiestory for “Fighter”, the movie was invited to compete in the Generation 14plus category at the Berlinale.



“Fighter” which is set to be released here in March, depicts the story of a woman Jin-ah (Lim Seong-mi) who finds the motivation to live through boxing.



“Fighter” won two awards -- the NETPAC Award and Actress of the Year --at the 25th Busan International Film Festival last year.





Poster of “Short Vacation” directed by Kwon Min-pyo and Seo Han-sol (Film Dabin)