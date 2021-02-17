Two Korean indie films to compete at Berlin Film Festival

Poster of “Fighter” directed by Jero Yun (Indiestory)
Two Korean independent films -- “Fighter” directed by Jero Yun and “Short Vacation” directed by Kwon Min-pyo and Seo Han-sol -- have been chosen to compete at the 71st Berlin Film Festival.
According to the distributor Indiestory for “Fighter”, the movie was invited to compete in the Generation 14plus category at the Berlinale.
“Fighter” which is set to be released here in March, depicts the story of a woman Jin-ah (Lim Seong-mi) who finds the motivation to live through boxing.
“Fighter” won two awards -- the NETPAC Award and Actress of the Year --at the 25th Busan International Film Festival last year.
Poster of “Short Vacation” directed by Kwon Min-pyo and Seo Han-sol (Film Dabin)
“Short Vacation,” a debut feature by Kwon and Seo, was invited to compete in the Generation Kplus category at the Berlin Film Festival, according to its distributor Film Dabin.
The movie features middle school students So-jung, Yeon-woo and Song-hee who are members of the same photography club. Before leaving for summer vacation, the teacher hands out an old-fashioned analog camera to the three students and assigns them a strange homework -- take pictures that fit the topic “end of the world.”
Generation 14plus and Generation Kplus are competition programs of the Berlin Film Festival that screen state-of-the-art international cinema. Generation 14plus section are for young audiences over 14 years old and Generation Kplus section movies are suitable for all ages.
This year, award-winning director Hong Sang-soo’s 25th feature film, “Introduction,” will also be part of the competition section at the 71st Berlin Film Festival.
The Festival will be held online from March 1-5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
