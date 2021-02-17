Zero Pay mulls partnership with China’s UnionPay

Zero Pay, a mobile payment app developed by Seoul City, is considering a partnership with China’s financial platform UnionPay International, the company’s official said Wednesday.



“We’re negotiating with UnionPay and other payment apps abroad but it is very early stage,” an official from Korea Easy Payment Foundation, which operates Zero Pay, said.



“But it is our firm goal to expand our network beyond Korea so that users can pay with our app overseas,” the official said.





A Zero Pay sign adhered a store’s door (Korea Easy Payment Foundation)