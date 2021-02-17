Top diplomats of S. Korea, Canada hold phone talks on bilateral ties

This photo, provided by the foreign ministry last Friday, shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaking over the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke by phone with his Canadian counterpart, Marc Garneau, on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said.



During the talks, the ministers agreed to closely work together in tackling global challenges like the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as "responsible middle powers and strategic partners that share the values of democracy and free trade," the ministry said.



The two sides also agreed to explore ways to strengthen economic cooperation, including areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and others related to the fourth industrial revolution.



Chung asked for Canada's unwavering support and cooperation for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)