National

Over 110 workers from Namyangju factory infected with COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 13:30       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 13:30
A gate of Kiturami Boiler's plant in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, is closed on Tuesday, after an outbreak of a coronavirus cluster among its workers. (Yonhap)
More than 110 workers at a factory east of Seoul have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, becoming the latest in a recent string of mass infections at industrial workplaces.

According to the municipal officials of Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, as many as 114 employees from a single factory in the city's Jingwan General Industrial Complex, about 40 kilometers from Seoul, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The newest cluster of factory worker infections has been confirmed after health authorities conducted coronavirus tests on all of the factory's 158 workers, they said.

A large number of the infected workers are foreign nationals and reportedly lived together at a company dormitory.

The tests on all of the plant's workers came after a foreign employee tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in central Seoul last Saturday after displaying fever symptoms.

The officials said 113 more workers were found to be infected Wednesday morning and five others will be re-tested soon due to indecisive results.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases tied to a separate coronavirus cluster from a boiler factory in central South Korea has risen to 122, the relevant local government said.

The tally from the virus cluster of Kiturami Boiler's plant in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, has been updated after 22 more factory workers were confirmed to be infected.

Asan officials speculate that the virus may have spread among more than 100 workers through fan heaters in one of the boiler plant's poorly ventilated buildings. (Yonhap)
