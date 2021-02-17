India's foreign secretary voices hope for S. Korea to join New Delhi-initiated bodies to fight climate change

This photo, provided by the Indian Embassy in Seoul, shows India's foreign secretary, Harsh V. Shringla. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)

India's foreign secretary expressed hope Wednesday that South Korea will join a set of New Delhi-initiated global organizations to help fight climate change, stressing they will mesh with Seoul's drive for green growth.



In a contribution to Yonhap News Agency, Harsh V. Shringla also pledged India's efforts to cooperate with Korea in finding "synergies" between the two countries' initiatives to tackle climate challenges and related international efforts.



"We have initiated international organizations like International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure that are working on creating global low-carbon pathways," Shringla said. "We hope ROK will join and contribute to these important international organizations soon."



ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.



Launched in 2015, the International Solar Alliance seeks to enhance the use and quality of solar energy with a view to ensuring energy security and sustainable development and enhancing access to energy in developing countries. It currently has more than 80 countries.



Formed in 2019, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure seeks to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks to ensure sustainable development. It has 21 member countries and other partners.



Shringla underscored that these organizations will be in tune with Seoul's ongoing policy efforts to tackle climate change and promote green growth.



"This will be in keeping with ROK's commitment to Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and to the underlying principles of the Green New Deal," he said, referring to Seoul's project to counter climate change through various measures, such as cutting greenhouse gas emissions and creating jobs in sectors dedicated to green industries.



"India will work closely with ROK within our Special Strategic Partnership to find synergies between our national initiatives and international efforts," he added.



In the contribution, the Indian diplomat said that his country aspires to meet "ambitious" targets beyond its commitment under the Paris Agreement to fight climate change, as he introduced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "set our sights even higher."



"India recognizes that climate change cannot be fought in silos," he said.



"It requires an integrated, comprehensive and holistic approach. It requires innovation and adoption of new and sustainable technologies. India has mainstreamed climate in its national developmental and industrial strategies," he added. (Yonhap)