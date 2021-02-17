New senior presidential aide offers to resign over conflict with justice minister: sources

Shin Hyun-soo (L) and Kim Jin-wook (R) (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in's new senior secretary for civil affairs and justice has recently offered to resign amid a supposed conflict with the justice minister over a recent personnel reshuffle of senior prosecutors, political sources said.



According to ruling party sources, Shin Hyun-soo, a former career prosecutor appointed to the post less than two months ago, has confided to close confidants of his troubles in conveying his opinions regarding the latest personnel reshuffle of senior prosecutors carried out on Feb. 7.



They said Shin has considered submitting his resignation after his ideas were rejected during the course of consultations with Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, who was appointed late last month.



"We're aware that Shin finally expressed his intention to resign from his post," a source familiar with the matter said.



But Moon turned down his resignation offer, according to other sources with the ruling party. Shin was also seen attending the weekly Cabinet meeting Tuesday.



At the center of the conflict between Shin and Park supposedly lies two senior prosecutors -- Lee Sung-yoon and Shim Jae-cheol -- widely considered loyal to Choo Mi-ae, Park's predecessor.



Lee, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, has retained his position in the personnel reshuffle, while Shim, former head of the justice ministry's internal inspection bureau and a key figure behind the ministry's disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl last year, was named as the head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office. It is one of the key posts in the prosecution service.



Shin demanded that the two either be replaced or be excluded from key posts but was stonewalled by Park's objection, the sources said.



Cheong Wa Dae has said it cannot confirm details of its personnel issues. (Yonhap)