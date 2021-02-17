 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

New senior presidential aide offers to resign over conflict with justice minister: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2021 - 09:19       Updated : Feb 17, 2021 - 09:19
Shin Hyun-soo (L) and Kim Jin-wook (R) (Yonhap)
Shin Hyun-soo (L) and Kim Jin-wook (R) (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's new senior secretary for civil affairs and justice has recently offered to resign amid a supposed conflict with the justice minister over a recent personnel reshuffle of senior prosecutors, political sources said.

According to ruling party sources, Shin Hyun-soo, a former career prosecutor appointed to the post less than two months ago, has confided to close confidants of his troubles in conveying his opinions regarding the latest personnel reshuffle of senior prosecutors carried out on Feb. 7.

They said Shin has considered submitting his resignation after his ideas were rejected during the course of consultations with Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, who was appointed late last month.

"We're aware that Shin finally expressed his intention to resign from his post," a source familiar with the matter said.

But Moon turned down his resignation offer, according to other sources with the ruling party. Shin was also seen attending the weekly Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

At the center of the conflict between Shin and Park supposedly lies two senior prosecutors -- Lee Sung-yoon and Shim Jae-cheol -- widely considered loyal to Choo Mi-ae, Park's predecessor.

Lee, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, has retained his position in the personnel reshuffle, while Shim, former head of the justice ministry's internal inspection bureau and a key figure behind the ministry's disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl last year, was named as the head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office. It is one of the key posts in the prosecution service.

Shin demanded that the two either be replaced or be excluded from key posts but was stonewalled by Park's objection, the sources said.

Cheong Wa Dae has said it cannot confirm details of its personnel issues. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114