N. Korea shows no sign of provocation; US to soon finish policy review: ambassador

The captured image shows South Korean ambassador to the United States, Lee Soo-hyuck, speaking in an online meeting with reporters in Washington on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

No signs of North Korean provocations have been detected while the US continues to review its approach and policy toward the North, South Korea's ambassador to the United States said Tuesday.



Lee Soo-hyuck also said the US' review of its North Korea policy will not take long.



"I have yet to hear that there has been any sign of (North Korean) provocation," the South Korean diplomat said in an online meeting with reporters in Washington.



"And with regard to US responses, I have heard even less since there is no sign of provocation," Lee said when asked about possible US reactions to a North Korean provocation.



Lee, however, insisted the new US administration would first consult with South Korea before taking any action against the North, should Pyongyang decide to stage a provocation in the future.



US President Joe Biden has vowed to restore and repair US alliances.



"Restoring alliances means there will no longer be unilateral decisions made by the US," the South Korean ambassador said.



The Biden administration is also undertaking a review of its approach and policy toward North Korea in their entirety.



Lee said the ongoing review will include ways to deal with North Korean human rights issues.



"What is being reviewed is not only the North Korean nuclear issue, but also the North Korean issue. The North Korean issue will, of course, include the human rights issue," he said.



The South Korean diplomat also said the US review will not take long.



"I hear it will not be such a long period of time" before the review is completed, Lee told reporters. (Yonhap)