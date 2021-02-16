Seoul city looking for dog care specialists

(123rf)
The Seoul 50 Plus Foundation has launched a project to provide new job opportunities for people aged between 40 and 67.
Under the title “50+ Dog Care Specialists Matching Support”, the project is designed to discover a new business model where middle-aged people can make use of their experience raising a pet.
The Seoul 50 Plus Foundation said Tuesday that the project will be carried out in cooperation with local pet service company Pet People, which operates a platform called Pet Planet where it connects pet care workers with pet owners.
The application will run through March 2 on the Seoul 50 Plus Foundation’s website (50plus.or.kr). City residents between 40 and 67 who have experience raising a dog can apply to take part in the project. Once selected, they will receive professional training before working as pet sitters at Pet Planet.
The plan is to select a total of 60 dog care specialists this year, according to the Seoul 50 Plus Foundation.
The pet care workers will receive 30,000 to 40,000 won ($27 to $36) for 12 hours of care.
“As there are many single-person households who leave their dogs alone at home during the day due to work, going out or traveling, members of the the 50+ generation who have experience raising a pet will be able to help them,” said Kim Young-dae, CEO of the Seoul Plus 50 Foundation.
Established in 2016, the Seoul 50 Plus Foundation has provided various services including counseling, job training and education programs for the citizens between ages 50 and 64 who make up the largest population of the capital at 23 percent.
