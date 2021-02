A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 (AP-Yonhap)

North Korea has attempted to hack the servers of US drug manufacturer Pfizer to obtain technology information of the company's coronavirus vaccine and treatment, the state intelligence agency was quoted by lawmakers as saying Tuesday.



They said the National Intelligence Service (NIS) unveiled the information during a closed-door session of the National Assembly's intelligence committee. (Yonhap)