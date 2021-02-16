Security concerns arise over soaring digital currencies

As the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies approach record highs, cryptocurrency exchanges are reaping the benefits of increased traffic but are simultaneously burdened with security concerns. Domestic crypto exchanges said Tuesday that they are ramping up alert levels amid an uptick in interest and the establishment of new laws.



Earlier this month, the top two digital currency exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb, suffered server shutdowns amid increased transactions. Bithumb’s server was down for two hours on Feb. 1 as traders rushed to sell Ripple, whose price halved in a matter of hours. On Saturday Upbit’s server was also briefly brought down by an unusually high number of transactions as Bitcoin prices rallied. Korbit, one of the country’s four largest trading platforms along with Upbit, Bithumb and Coinone, reported a server error Jan. 11.





An electronic board displays the price of bitcoin at crypto exchange Upbit in Seoul on Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)