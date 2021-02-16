[News Focus] Lawmakers push for bill to protect domestic workers after 10-year wait

There is light at the end of the tunnel for a bill to ensure better working conditions for domestic workers, as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea hopes to pass it this month after a decade-long wait.
Ruling party lawmakers in the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee are pushing to pass the bill during this month’s provisional session, following up on its vow to expand protection for the working class and legally categorize domestic workers under the law as wage laborers.
The bill proposed by Rep. Lee Soo-jin of the Democratic Party would lawfully entitle domestic workers to four social insurances -- the National Pension Service, the Employment Insurance System, the Korea Workers’ Compensation Insurance and the National Health Insurance Service.
Domestic workers and their service firms will be obliged to sign official employment contracts, and they will also be entitled to receive unemployment allowance when qualified.
Rep. Kang Eun-mi of the progressive minor Justice Party submitted a separate bill for the provisional session with a similar proposal.
“Up to 600,000 domestic workers are struggling from feeble working conditions and difficulties in maintaining their livelihoods,” Lee said in a press release earlier this month.
“The number of households they work for have sharply fallen due to COVID-19, but many of them are not even receiving emergency employment support funds as they cannot submit their income statements.”
While there were discussions among lawmakers in the past on providing the same classification and benefits to domestic workers in the past, related bills failed to pass the committee level and for 10 years ended in failure.
A domestic workers’ representative group argues that the parliament must wait no longer in ending the discrimination against platform workers like them and strive to protect all forms of workers.
The group has also asked for domestic workers to be included under the Moon Jae-in administration’s universal employment insurance scheme. They have criticized the government for ignoring their well-being even after pledging to improve it by signing an international convention.
In 2011, Korea was one of 396 countries that voted yes for the International Labour Organization to adopt labor standards for domestic workers at the Decent Work for Domestic Workers’ 189th convention.
Since coming into effect in 2013, the convention was ratified in 31 countries, but Korea has yet to ratify the convention to date. The domestic workers’ group demanded the country to ratify the convention and pay more attention to their working conditions.
“The demands of domestic workers’ unions and representative groups since starting the first survey and roundtable talks in 2006 have not changed to date,” the group said in a statement.
“We ask domestic workers to be provided with industrial accident insurance, stable employment security and a joint body of related people for social discussions.”
The general public is also receptive to the bill being approved, a ministry survey showed Tuesday.
Some 94.6 percent of 500 working mothers said they agree on the need to enact a bill on protecting working conditions for domestic workers, according to a survey by the Ministry of Employment of Labor.
At least 67 percent of those who agreed cited the need for an official reference check for domestic workers, and other proponents expressed hopes for improved services and a structured compensation mechanism under government guidance.
Yet Lee’s legislation faces some roadblocks before it can be officially enacted ahead of the provisional session’s closure by the end of this month, as the main opposition People Power Party has remained cautious over signing the bill.
Opposition lawmakers are worried that the bill could disrupt the current market system for domestic workers and cause employment insecurity for existing workers as their service firms could seek cheaper replacements when obliged to follow official employment rules.
