[News Focus] Korean gasoline prices reach 11-month high

A signboard at a self-service gas station in Seoul on Feb. 14 shows how far gasoline prices have bounced back. Though the nationwide barometer was 1,461.05 won per liter, retail prices in Seoul approached 1,500 won. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Gasoline prices in South Korea have climbed for 89 consecutive days in tandem with international crude prices, adding to the burdens facing households and businesses.



According to the Korea National Oil Corp., the price of gasoline reached 1,461.05 won ($1.32) per liter on Feb. 15. It marked a third consecutive month of rebounding, having previously dipped to 1,317.12 won per liter Nov. 18.



Furthermore, the current level marked the highest price point in about 11 months -- since March 18, 2020, when it hit 1,465.40 won per liter.



It was also a 17.1 percent climb compared with nine months earlier. On May 15, 2020, the price of gasoline was just 1,247.53 won per liter.



Rising gasoline prices might signal a recovery in the local economy, which was seriously affected by the novel coronavirus over the past year, now that vaccines for COVID-19 are being introduced around the globe.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)