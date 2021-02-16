N. Korea appears to mark late leader's birthday without massive celebrations, provocations

North Korea celebrates the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il on Tuesday. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea appears to be celebrating the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il in a low-key manner on Tuesday amid speculation that Pyongyang might carry out a major provocation in time for one of its biggest national holidays.



Tuesday marks the 79th birth anniversary of the late leader, who is the father of current leader Kim Jong-un. North Korea has usually organized massive celebrations, including military parades, to mark such national holidays.



The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, and other state media outlets carried articles featuring Kim Jong-il's achievements and called for unwavering loyalty to his son and current leader Kim Jong-un.



"What is taking the shining seat in the great general's revolutionary achievements is that he relentlessly solidified national defense power," the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial.



"Comrade Kim Jong-il is an unrivaled patriot who laid strong foundation for wealth and prosperity of our own style and way."



"The whole party, the whole nation and the whole people should concentrate their efforts on carrying out decisions made during the congress so as to achieve a new victory of constructing socialism," the paper said, referring to policy directions set forth during last month's party congress presided over by leader Kim.



The official Korean Central News Agency also carried articles on Kim Jong-il's achievements and congratulatory letters sent by foreign leaders and organizations. Photos show that concerts were held to celebrate the anniversary.



State media, however, have not reported yet on major celebrations, such as military parades. Nor have they mentioned Kim Jong-un's visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of former leaders lie in state. Leader Kim has usually paid tribute at the mausoleum on the occasion of national holidays.



Observers say that North Korea appears to be marking the national holiday in a low-key manner amid the nationwide campaign against the global coronavirus pandemic that has wrought havoc on its already fragile economy.



At last month's party congress, leader Kim admitted his previous economic policies had failed and unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance. (Yonhap)