Minor quake hits S. Korea's western coastal region

Source: Korea Meteorological Administration



A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's lower western coastal region on Monday evening, with no damage reported, the weather agency said.



The quake occurred in a region 10 kilometers east-northeast of Gunsan, located about 270 km south of Seoul, in North Jeolla Province at 6:59 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



The epicenter was at 35.99 degrees north latitude and 126.84 degrees east longitude at a depth of 14 km.



"(Those who are in) regions near the affected area could feel the vibration," the agency said, advising them to stay safe. (Yonhap)