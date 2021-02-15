[Today’s K-pop] NCT 127 drops pre-release from 2nd Japanese EP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT 127 unveiled the title track from its forthcoming Japanese EP on Monday.



The focus track titled “gimme gimme” is a progressive hip hop number and a direct statement from a guy who fell in love. The music video for “gimme gimme” will come out at 6 p.m. via its YouTube channel and the band will put it on stage for the first time at 10 p.m. Monday on TBS music program “CDTV Live! Live!”



The EP “Loveholic” consists of six tracks: five new songs in Japanese and last year’s hit “Kick It,” lead track from its second studio album in Korean. The band gave a taste of the mini album in January, releasing “First Love,” one of the Japanese songs and an old-school R&B tune, in advance.



The album goes on sale in Japan Wednesday. The boy band is putting out a new album for the first time in about two years in Japan since “Awaken,” its first full album. “Awaken” debuted at No. 4 on Japan’s Oricon Weekly Albums chart.



V decorates room for ARMY





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)



V of BTS unveiled online a room he decorated for ARMY, the band’s official fandom, on Monday.



Under the title “Curated for ARMY,” the bandmates are showing each of their creations one by one. It follows the series of rooms they put up for themselves in time for the release of “BE (Deluxe Edition)” in November last year.



In an audio guide that is available upon clicking the objets he drew himself, V explained: “I gifted a plant thinking what it would be like to put what I have at my home. It is free from ornaments or colors but catches the eye for some reason. The twigs are random but that seems to catch the eye … when you have worries, don’t think too much and be yourself and do what you want to do as the branches, and you will find yourself natural and beautiful.”



He also presented an LP turntable adding that it would be nice to have friends over and listen to the music together.



Blackpink’s “Ice Cream” collab tops 500 million views





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The music video of “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, amassed over 500 million viewings on YouTube, said the band’s company YG Entertainment on Monday.



It has been about 170 days since the upbeat pop tune was released. The song debuted at No. 13 on Billboard’s main singles chart Hot 100, the highest for a K-pop female band so far. It was also touted as last year’s best pop collaboration by Rolling Stones.



“Ice Cream” is the tenth clip to surpass the milestone for Blackpink. Its music videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” is about to top 1.5 billion views and those of “Kill This Love” and “Boombaya” recorded over 1.2 billion and 1.1 billion views respectively.



The group’s recent online concert, dubbed “The Show,” broadcast via YouTube raked in over 1.17 billion won (US$ 1 million) in 90 minutes.



CL becomes face of Taco Bell