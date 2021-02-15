 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Revised laws to limit use of plastic, disposable items

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2021 - 15:35       Updated : Feb 15, 2021 - 15:35
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, officials of Suwon Urban Development Corp. hold up signboards that read,
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, officials of Suwon Urban Development Corp. hold up signboards that read, "Let's go on a plastic diet," at a recycling center in Suwon, just south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
The environment ministry said Monday it has revised a set of laws to limit the use of plastic and other disposable items as the country grapples with soaring waste amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The revisions, which will be subject to a public review from Tuesday until March 29, include a ban on the use of paper cups, plastic straws and stirrers inside cafes and other eateries.

The use of plastic bags will now be prohibited at retailers and bakeries, expanding a ban that currently applies to large stores and supermarkets occupying a space of at least 3,000 square meters and 165 square meters, respectively.

The revisions also restrict the use of disposable items by food delivery services, hotels with 50 or more rooms and funeral homes fitted with washing facilities.

Starting in 2023, LED lamps will become a must-recycle item that has to be disposed of in designated collection boxes in apartment compounds.

Producers of LED lamps will be required to recycle 109,000 tons, or about 16 percent, of their estimated 2023 output of 693,000 tons.

In 2028, the percentage will be set higher to around 42 percent.

Meanwhile, new packaging regulations will require producers to make easily recyclable wrapping material according to a set thickness, color and weight ratio.

To encourage the use of glass and other substitutes for plastic containers, importers and sellers of plastic goods will be asked to meet a target ratio of plastic use and face a fine of 10 million won ($9,074) in the event of repeated failures. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114