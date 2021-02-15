 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Cat tests positive for COVID-19 in Seoul's 1st case involving pet

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2021 - 14:06       Updated : Feb 15, 2021 - 14:06
(123rf)
(123rf)
A cat living with a family infected with COVID-19 has tested positive for the coronavirus in Seoul's first case involving a pet, the city government said Monday.

The female, 4-to-5-year-old cat was tested Saturday after she showed symptoms, including vomiting and lethargy.

The result came back positive Sunday, and the cat was sent to a city-run animal welfare center to quarantine, according to the local government.

"The cat is being taken care of at the animal welfare center because its owners have all tested positive and are unable to look after her," a city official said, noting that infected pets are otherwise expected to isolate at home.

The municipal government has tested three dogs and one cat since it began a testing program for pets last Monday.

The country's first COVID-19 case involving a pet was reported in a kitten in the southeastern city of Jinju last month.

The cat in Seoul appears to have a mild case of COVID-19 and could be released before the 14-day quarantine period is over if it stops showing symptoms and tests negative in a subsequent test, according to the city government.

It said there is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted from animals to humans but still urged citizens to keep their dogs at least 2 meters away from other people and animals when walking them. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114