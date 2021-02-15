 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Cold wave advisory issued for Seoul and most parts of Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2021 - 12:58       Updated : Feb 15, 2021 - 12:58
People in a heavy winter jackets (Yonhap)
People in a heavy winter jackets (Yonhap)
A cold wave advisory will be issued in Seoul and almost all other parts of the nation Monday night, as a cold snap is forecast to grip the nation for three days or longer this week, the weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the cold wave advisory will take effect at 9 p.m. in Seoul and many other major cities and regions, including Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Daejeon.

The advisory is issued when the morning low is below minus 12 C for more than two consecutive days, or when the temperature drops sharply and major damage is expected.

Light rainfall of around 1 millimeters per hour fell in central and parts of southern regions Monday morning, with snow forecast for mountainous areas in Gangwon Province, east of Seoul.

After the rain or snow stops, strong cold air is expected to blow from the northwest, bringing down the daytime temperatures by more than 10 C from the previous day, the KMA said, adding the sensible temperatures will be far lower due to the heavy winds.

On Tuesday, the morning lows will further dip to around minus 10 C to minus 1 C in Seoul and almost all other parts of the country, the agency said.

It said the maximum wind speed will reach 35 to 65 kph in mountainous Gangwon areas and on Jeju Island, with wind speeds of 30 to 50 kph expected in other regions Monday and Tuesday.

The KMA said the latest cold wave is expected to last for about three days or longer, asking the people to pay special attention to their health particularly due to the strong winds and far lower apparent temperatures. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114