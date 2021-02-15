Samsung Engineering wins $120m deal from Thailand

This map, provided by Samsung Engineering, shows the location of an olefins 2 modification for propane feedstock project at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, about 150km southeast of Bangkok. (Samsung Engineering)

Samsung Engineering Co. said Monday it has clinched a $120 million order to build facilities meant to boost propylene production in Thailand.



Under a deal with PTT Global Chemical Public Co., Samsung Engineering will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction for an olefins 2 modification for propane feedstock project (OMP).



The project calls for the construction of new facilities to change the main composition of existing feedstock from ethane to propane to increase propylene production.



Samsung Engineering said it expects the project to be completed at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, about 150km southeast of Bangkok, by 2023.



Separately, Samsung Engineering has been working on olefins reconfiguration project and propylene oxide project for PTT Global Chemical Public Co. (Yonhap)