 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Number of discouraged female workers hits new high in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2021 - 09:06       Updated : Feb 15, 2021 - 09:06

A bulletin board for recruitment by businesses is seen at a location in Seoul earlier this year amid restrictions on large-scale, on-the-spot job fairs due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)
A bulletin board for recruitment by businesses is seen at a location in Seoul earlier this year amid restrictions on large-scale, on-the-spot job fairs due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)
The number of discouraged female workers in South Korea hit an all-time high in January due to a tough employment situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Monday.

The country had 359,000 discouraged female workers in January, up 65.5 percent, or 142,000, from a year earlier and setting a new record, according to the data from the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS).

Last month, the overall number of discouraged workers in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 775,000, up 43.1 percent, or 233,000, from a year ago.

Women accounted for 60.9 percent of last month's increase in the number of discouraged workers and 46.3 percent of the total.

The number of discouraged female workers in the country renewed a record high for the third consecutive month in January.

Discouraged workers refer to those who are currently unemployed and have not sought to find jobs in the last four weeks due to no suitable job options or other reasons.

The surge in the number of discouraged female workers comes as women are believed to have been hit harder by the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Statistics Korea, the number of employed women came to 10.88 million last month, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, while that of male workers dropped 2.5 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114