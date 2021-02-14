 Back To Top
National

Ruling party to focus on selective relief handouts

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : Feb 14, 2021 - 15:54
This photo, taken Jan. 31, 2021, shows only a few people at Seoul's shopping district of Myeongdong amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party will begin preparations to provide the fourth round of emergency handouts to people and businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic by the end of next month, its floor leader said Sunday.

Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon made the remark during a press conference, saying that the party will push to pass the extra budget necessary for the handouts by early March to make sure they can be distributed by the end of the month.

"To promptly support those suffering from the third wave of infections, we will first discuss providing selective assistance," he said.

The size of the extra budget for the fourth handouts will likely be larger than that for the previous one.

The ruling party has been pushing to provide both targeted and all-inclusive relief programs as part of the fourth round of COVID-19 handouts.

But the floor leader said distributing stimulus checks to all people will be reviewed depending on the coronavirus situation going forward.

Since last year, South Korea has drawn up three rounds of emergency relief funds totaling 31.4 trillion won ($28.1 billion), including the 14.3 trillion-won stimulus checks for all households in May last year.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has publicly expressed concerns over a fiscal deficit, saying that it would be difficult to support both the universal and selective handout programs with the current state coffers. (Yonhap)
