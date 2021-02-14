 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Woori Bank’s Indonesian unit wins higher capital grade

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Feb 14, 2021 - 13:29       Updated : Feb 14, 2021 - 13:29
Bank Woori Saudara (Woori Bank)
Bank Woori Saudara (Woori Bank)



Woori Bank’s Indonesian unit has received a higher grade in capital requirement imposed by the Southeast Asian country’s market watchdog, bringing it one step forward in expanding its business portfolio in the region, officials said Sunday.

As of December last year, Bank Woori Saudara raised a combined capital of 5.2 trillion rupiah, or approximately 413 billion won, which falls under a BUKU3 rating, the third-highest in Otoritas Jasa Keuangan’s four-tier bank capital classification. The OJK is an Indonesian government agency responsible for supervising the financial services sector.

Having met the OJK’s higher capital standards, the bank is planning to launch securities products and trust services, while strengthening its ongoing bank assurance business, officials said. 

“Despite a prolonged economic fallout amid the COVID-19 crisis, Bank Woori Saudara has diversified its business centered on digital finance, while effectively managing its property portfolio. The bank will continue to place consumer value at the core of its business and strive to offer differentiated banking products,” a Woori Bank official said. 

Bank Woori Saudara was established in 2014, when Bank Woori Indonesia -- an Indonesian subsidiary of Woori Bank -- merged with the local lender Bank Saudara to make inroads into the Southeast Asian market. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114