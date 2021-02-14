SK Group has most affiliates among conglomerates

SK headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)

Energy-to-telecom conglomerate SK Group has the largest number of affiliated companies, data showed Sunday.



SK Group, the country's 4th largest business group, had 144 affiliates as of Jan. 31, the most among 64 conglomerates subject to tighter curbs, such as limited inter-affiliate trading.



Kakao Corp., the country's top mobile messenger and platform operator, came next in line with a total of 105 affiliates, including 99 non-financials and six financials.



Private equity fund IMM Investment held the third most at 92, followed by Lotte Group's 85. Hanwha and CJ both had 80, with GS and LG holding 70 and 68, respectively. (Yonhap)