No reports of S. Koreans suffering damage from quake-hit Fukushima

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

The foreign ministry said Sunday there were no reports of South Koreans suffering damage from the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck off northeastern Japan the previous night.



The quake, which occurred at around 11 p.m. off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, left over 100 people injured, according to Japanese media.



"No damage from our nationals has been reported so far," the ministry said, adding that its consulate general will provide necessary assistance to South Koreans living in the region.



According to the ministry, some 1,300 South Koreans reside in Fukushima Prefecture and another 3,200 in nearby Miyagi Prefecture. (Yonhap)