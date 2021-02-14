[News Focus] Korea 26th of 33 OECD members in foreign residents’ share of population

The headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (AFP-Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The number of registered foreign residents in South Korea came to 1.27 million at the end of 2019, making up 2.4 percent of the population of 51.84 million.



The nation saw its foreign population climb quickly, from 1.7 percent a decade earlier in 2009 when 870,600 of Korea’s 49.77 million people where non-citizens.



But the figure for Korea is still behind of the average of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which compared 33 of its total 37 members for 2019 figures or the latest available.



Among the 33, 11 members had foreign populations above 10 percent, and 12 members with 5-10 percent. Korea ranked 26th with a proportion of 2.4 percent.



Luxembourg topped the list with 47.3 percent, followed by Switzerland with 24.2 percent, Estonia with 16.3 percent, Austria with 16.1 percent, Latvia with 14 percent and Germany with 13.1 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)