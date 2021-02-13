 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul's public transport ridership fell sharply last year due to COVID-19: data

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 13, 2021 - 11:51       Updated : Feb 13, 2021 - 11:56

People wait to board buses at a bus terminal near the Seoul Station on Wednesdasy. Public transit operators are facing serious financial risks as the number of users sharply dropped last year from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
People wait to board buses at a bus terminal near the Seoul Station on Wednesdasy. Public transit operators are facing serious financial risks as the number of users sharply dropped last year from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
Public transport usage in Seoul plummeted last year due to passengers' coronavirus fears, throwing their operators into management difficulties, official data showed Saturday.
  
According to the data from the metropolitan government, Seoul's subway and bus passenger numbers plunged 27 percent and 24 percent, respectively, last year. Notably, airport bus ridership dived by as much as 85 percent.
  
Seoul Metro, the operator of the city's vast subway system, saw its annual deficit nearly doubling to 1 trillion won ($900 million) in 2020, while bus companies reduced the scope of operations and received bank loans to survive.

The metropolitan government and council have raised the need for a hike in public transportation fees. But it is not easy to actively push for rate hikes due to the COVID-19-related deterioration in the public's livelihoods.
  
The official data found that the number of passengers on Seoul's city and town buses totaled 1,455 million last year, falling 23.6 percent from the previous year's 1,905 million, while airport bus passengers shrank 85.4 percent to 2.12 million.
  
The combined passenger numbers of city, town and airport buses fell 24.1 percent, or 463.4 million, with their combined revenues dropping 29.1 percent, or 473.8 billion won.
  
Faced with serious management difficulties, airport bus companies have suspended operations on almost all routes, while town bus operators reduced bus trips by 17 to 30 percent on two-thirds of their routes.
  
"Even though the public transportation industry is an essential business for daily life, there has been virtually no government support for the bus industry," a bus company executive said.

The situation is similar at Seoul Metro, which saw its passenger numbers declining 27.4 percent from about 2.73 billion in 2019 to about 1.98 billion last year. The company said the government's social distancing guidelines may have led to the steep fall in subway ridership.
  
As a result, Seoul Metro's transport revenues also fell 27 percent from 1.67 trillion won to 1.22 trillion won, with its 2020 net loss reaching 1.09 trillion won.
  
Seoul's basic subway fare has been unchanged at 1,250 won for the past six years since the last hike in 2015. Against such a backdrop, the Seoul city government and council have discussed raising the basic subway fare by 200 to 300 won but have not publicized the necessity for a fare hike due to its impact on people's livelihoods. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114