Moon appoints new culture minister despite backlash from opposition party

Newly appointed culture minister, Hwang Hee. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in appointed Hwang Hee, a ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker, as new culture minister Wednesday, a day after the National Assembly's confirmation hearing on him.



Hwang's tenure starts on Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a note to reporters.



Earlier in the day, a related parliamentary committee, controlled by the DP, adopted a report on the results of its confirmation hearing on Hwang, held Tuesday, amid a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party, which claims that Hwang is not qualified for the ministerial job.



Moon nominated the two-term lawmaker to lead the ministry in a partial Cabinet reshuffle announced last month. Hwang worked with Moon at Cheong Wa Dae under the Roh Moo-hyun administration in the 2000s. (Yonhap)