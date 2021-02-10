 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea to keep striving to improve ties with Japan: NSC

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 20:12       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 20:12
President Moon Jae-in meets with Japan's Ambassador to South Korea, Koji Tomita on January, 2020. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in meets with Japan's Ambassador to South Korea, Koji Tomita on January, 2020. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top national security officials agreed Wednesday, during a weekly meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, to continue efforts to improve Seoul-Tokyo relations long strained by disputes over shared history.

In the standing committee session of the National Security Council (NSC), they decided to continue efforts to address the problem, while strengthening "communication and cooperation with other nations to keep the security situation under stable control,"

according to the presidential office.

Ties between the two countries have been at one of their lowest ebbs over historical and diplomatic issues that have spilled over to the economic and military realms over the past several years.

Among the attendees at the meeting, presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, were new Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The officials had discussions on the Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative for infectious disease control and public health, Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.

The regional cooperative body aimed at jointly tackling public health crises was launched late last year following President Moon Jae-in's proposal, but North Korea and Japan have not joined the forum yet.

They also reviewed Iran's recent decision to free sailors of a South Korean oil tanker held in the country and pledged to make efforts to fully resolve the issue.

Tehran announced last week it will release all sailors of the tanker, except for the captain to manage the vessel held in an Iranian port since last month due to alleged oil pollution. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114