Rock stars to hold 17-hour online concert

Poster image for “2021 Kyungrockjeol in the House” (Captainrock Company)



Rock musician Han Kyung-rock, a bassist in the legendary punk rock band Crying Nut, is celebrating his birthday Thursday with a 17-hour virtual concert.



Han will be hosting “2021 Kyungrockjeol in the House,” which starts Thursday at noon and features 83 music acts.



The lineup includes rock bands Crying Nut, No Brain, Galaxy Express, Broccoli You Too, Romantic Punch and Jannabi, along with hip-hop singer Jay Park, singer Seonwoo Jung A, Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols, Japanese punk rock band Doberman and more.



Kyungrockjeol has become an annual event that attracts big names in the Korean music scene to Hongdae, where the concerts are typically held.



This year, performances were recorded in the artists’ homes or studios, and also at indie music venues in Seoul.



Singer Kim Chang-wan wrote a new song for the event, which will be unveiled Thursday.



The concert will be streamed on Crying Nut’s official YouTube channel starting at noon.



“Participating musicians hope to send a message of hope through the event, though many concert halls had to shut down due to COVID-19 and musicians lost stages to perform,” the organizers said in a press release Wednesday.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)