Entertainment

Wavve compensates customers 140 free movies for network failures

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 17:09       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 17:09
Wavve logo (Wavve)
Wavve logo (Wavve)

Local video streaming platform Wavve announced that it is providing 140 movies for free as compensation for network failures this year.

Wavve, which has the highest number of users of all Korean OTTs, faced network problems on Jan. 27 that lasted over a week and prevented users from viewing much of its content. Another network failure on Jan. 29 led to adult content being shown for several seconds during the children‘s film “Pororo Movie,” further infuriating users.

“Wavve will do everything it can to make sure no such incident occurs again. We sincerely apologize to those were confused and troubled,” the company announced on Jan. 30.

Wavve has since deleted the adult movie menu altogether and announced that it will implement a monitoring system using deep learning technology to block harmful content. It also provided psychological counseling for kids who suffered from the incident. Additionally, a wide range of movies has been made available for free for a month.

Complimentary Wavve members will be able to watch 100 children‘s movies, with the first 50 available until Feb. 21 and another 50 available from Feb. 22 to Mar. 7. Subscribers will be able to watch for free an additional 40 selected for-pay premium movies for a month.

However, many subscribers to Wavve, a platform created by the three local terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS in patnership with SK Telecom, sign up to watch television dramas and reality shows rather than movies.

“I subscribed to Wavve in order to watch entertainment programs during my meals... What about those who don’t watch movies?” commented one disgruntled user on Wavve’s announcement.

Wavve did mention in Tuesday’s announcement that users can contact the service center forr refunds and other compensation. However, an official at Wavve told The Korea Herald on Wednesday that the company is providing necessary compensations such as refunds or a free one-month subscription to those who experienced network failures.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
