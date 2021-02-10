New law to allow reversal of fat-finger transactions via Kakao Pay, Toss

Mistaken transactions made through mobile payment apps will be subject to aid from a state-run deposit insurer after a revision of a depositor protection legislation takes effect later this year.



Starting on July 6, the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation will help reverse error remittances that have occurred not only in accounts of financial institutions but also in mobile payment services such as Toss and Kakao Pay, according to amendments to the Depositor Protection Act.



However, transactions that are made via a mobile phone number or social media without knowing the name or identification number of the receiver will have limited assistance.





Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (Yonhap)