 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Police to crack down on traffic violations during Lunar New Year holiday

Drones to be dispatched in areas with heavy traffic

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 14:00       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 14:00
(123rf)
(123rf)
The police will crack down on traffic violations during the Lunar New Year holiday – when the country’s traffic volume usually surges as people visit their hometowns for family gatherings.

The National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday that the most frequent violations of traffic laws on highways during the Lunar New Year holiday over the past three years were driving on shoulders, the paved space on the side of the road for emergency use. It took up 41.8 percent of all reports, followed by violations of driving on designated roads and cutting in at 32.3 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.

To clamp down on such violations, the police plan to dispatch 42 undercover vehicles with camcorders and drones. The drones, in cooperation with the Korea Expressway Corporation, will be used in places where patrol cars cannot easily access due to heavy traffic.

In addition, bus drivers will report cases of individual vehicles driving in the bus-only lane, according to the NPA.

After analyzing traffic data over the last five years, the police also selected 30 spots with the most traffic accidents across the country. In those areas, the police will maximize the number of personnel and equipment to conduct more patrol missions. 66 unmanned cameras will be implemented to prevent accidents from speeding.

“We expect a decrease in traffic volumes as people refrain from visiting hometowns due to the coronavirus,” the NPA said in a press release. “But for those who have to be on the move, we urge all drivers to comply with the traffic regulations to have a safe and joyful Lunar New Year holiday.”

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114