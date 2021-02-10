[Newsmaker] Big Hit, YG, UMG, Kiswe eye global market with online concert platform VenewLive

BTS’ online concert was streamed on VenewLive in October. (Big Hit Entertainment)



YG Entertainment and Universal Music Group have joined hands with Big Hit Entertainment and Kiswe to grow VenewLive into a global-scale digital livestreaming platform.



YG Entertainment and Universal Music Group announced Wednesday that they had invested an undisclosed amount in KBYK Live, a joint venture founded last year by Big Hit Entertainment and Kiswe. KBYK Live created digital livestreaming concert service platform VenewLive last year, to much success, emphasizing the use of cutting-edge technology.



With YG and UMG joining VenewLive, the platform now has both high-quality content -- performances by top artists -- and cutting-edge technology such as multi-view livestreaming. Universal Music Group is one of the three biggest music companies in the world, with top artists such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Maroon 5.



“We are excited about this investment as our company with many artists competitive on the global stage has secured a high quality platform with leading technologies,” said YG Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Choi Sung-jun.



“We are delighted to join Big Hit, YG and Kiswe as partners in KBYK as we look to help further evolve the opportunities and live streaming experiences for UMG artists and their fans today, and into the future,” said UMG Chief Financial Officer and President of Operations Boyd Muir. “This past year has shown that the need for reliable and innovative live-streaming has never been greater. VenewLive offers some of the most creative and memorable opportunities for today’s artists to globalize their art and performances, tailored to enhance the community and fan-experience.”



