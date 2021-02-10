Movies for your soul during Seollal holiday

A scene from “Soul” (Walt Disney Company Korea)



Films that aim to refresh moviegoers who are exhausted by the pandemic are dominating the screens during the Lunar New Year holiday, widely known as Seollal.



The Disney-Pixar animated film “Soul,” which opened Jan. 20 and became the first movie of 2021to reach more than 1.2 million viewers here, comforts viewers with its colorful images, its music, and its hopeful and relatable message.



“Soul” follows schoolteacher Joe, who dreams of becoming a jazz musician. One day, Joe auditions for the band of jazz legend Dorothea Williams and gets a chance to perform later that night. As Joe heads off to prepare for the show, he falls down a manhole and ends up in the “Great Before.”



Highly anticipated romantic comedy “New Year Blues,” directed by Hong Ji-young, opened Wednesday and comforts South Korean viewers with scenes filmed in Argentina.



In the movie, part-time worker Jin-ah (Lee Yeon-hee) goes off to Argentina on a whim and meets Jae-heon (Yoo Yeon-seok), who moved there because he was exhausted from working in Korea. The two enjoy sunsets and Iguazu Falls together, and they let go of all their stress from Korea.



A scene from “New Year Blues,” shot in Argentina (Acemaker Movieworks)



“Since we cannot travel now, I hope viewers can get pleasure from watching our scenes in the movie,” Lee Yeon-hee said during a press conference ahead of the film’s release.



Some movies in local theaters hope to refresh viewers’ souls by looking at human relationships.





A scene from “Three Sisters” (Little Big Pictures)