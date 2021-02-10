 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Journaling -- more than just keeping records

Diary decoration market grows, supported by millennials

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 15:02       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 15:02
Diary kits (Hot Tracks)
Diary kits (Hot Tracks)

Despite the prevalence of digital scheduling applications, it seems that demand for paper diaries never dies out. In fact, the pastime of decorating journals -- “dakku” in Korean -- is more popular than ever.

Dakku, an abbreviation for a Korean word for decorating, refers to the use of colorful tape, memo pads, stickers and other stationery products to adorn journals. Dakku has always been popular among schoolchildren, but recently the trend has spread to those in their 20s and 30s.

“While I have been repeating the home to office, office to home routine after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year, I wanted to have a hobby that I can enjoy at home,” an office worker surnamed Lee, who lives in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, told The Korea Herald. 

Lee’s diary (Courtesy of Lee)
Lee’s diary (Courtesy of Lee)
Lee’s diary (Courtesy of Lee)
Lee’s diary (Courtesy of Lee)

Lee recently took up journal decoration and bought 120,000 won ($108) worth of stationery products last month, such as a diary, stickers and pens.

“While decorating the diary, I can look back on my day. There is a sense of achievement in keeping one, let alone decorating it to my taste,” Lee said. “It’s all about the stickers. It is fun to look out for stickers that are to my taste.”

According to Hot Tracks, an online shopping platform for stationery products affiliated with the country’s largest bookstore, Kyobo Book Centre, sales of journals and planners doubled in 2020 in comparison to the year before, while journal decoration products saw an eightfold rise in sales in the same period.

Another design shopping mall, Tenbyten, saw sales of journals rise by 68 percent last year to 1.3 million. It sold 2.8 million products related to diary decoration in 2020, a 97 percent increase from the year before.

Apart from major stationery retailers, small stationery shops in hip Seoul neighborhoods, such as Seongsu-dong, Mangwon-dong and Sinsa-dong, are enjoying a boom. The small shops try to set themselves apart from major retailers by introducing unique stationery products, sometimes collaborating with popular designers or cartoonists.

In the world of dakku, individual vendors abound, selling stickers and memo pads they have designed.

In the 1990s, when journaling first became trendy, students interested in dakku created their own stickers too, sharing digital files with their friends that could be printed out.

These days, however, individuals can make a financial profit from decorating journals. There’s a demand for print workshops where people can print the stickers they’ve designed, and many choose to sell them online through social media and other platforms.

Those who prefer digital journaling can enjoy dakku by using styluses to write and draw on their smartphone or tablet screens. And individuals can sell the files for stickers or digital journaling templates they have created.

The industry estimates the dakku market at about 10 billion won.
 
Decorative tape used for dakku is on display at Arc n Book’s Euljiro branch in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)
Decorative tape used for dakku is on display at Arc n Book’s Euljiro branch in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)
Diaries, planners and journals are on display at Arc n Book’s Euljiro branch in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)
Diaries, planners and journals are on display at Arc n Book’s Euljiro branch in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)
Stickers are on display at Arc n Book’s Euljiro branch in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)
Stickers are on display at Arc n Book’s Euljiro branch in central Seoul. (Im Eun-byel/The Korea Herald)

“You would think that decorating (a diary) is too much,” said YouTuber Roseha, popular for her diary decoration content, in a video in which she introduces dakku to a friend.

After receiving many accolades for decorations inspired by her trips, the “Harry Potter” film series and more, she launched a set of diary and stationery products in December 2019.

“You don’t have to do this, but by decorating it, you will feel better and block out all the chatter in your head. It is just a hobby.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114